Tech’s Duruji C-USA Freshman of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:02am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech forward Anthony Duruji averaged 17.5 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in home victories over North Texas and Rice last week.

After helping Louisiana Tech to a home sweep in Week 11, forward Anthony Duruji was voted on Monday as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

Duruji averaged 17.5 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc in the victories over North Texas and Rice inside the Thomas Assembly Center. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

