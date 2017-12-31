› Home ›
GSU releases softball slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 11:01am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head softball coach Wilbert Early announced the 2018 softball schedule on Friday as the Lady Tigers will play more than 45 games, including four regular-season tournaments.
Grambling State will open the 2018 season at the ULM Mardi Gras Classic on Feb. 9-11 as the Lady Tigers will face Tennessee-Martin, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, host Louisiana-Monroe and Tennessee-Chattanooga. Grambling State will make the trip to Alexandra the following week to play in the LSUA Tournament, before its 2018 home opener on Feb. 19 against Jarvis Christian.
