Tech legends deserve recognition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 10:54am
in
It’s always fun honoring and remembering heroes of the past, and it’s for that reason the Ruston Daily Leader commends the Louisiana Tech University athletics department.
This weekend Tech will be recognize two former teams on back-to-back days Saturday and Sunday as the athletics department holds Legend’s Days for both the Lady Techsters and the Bulldogs basketball programs.
At 6 p.m. Saturday the Bulldogs will host Southern Miss inside the Thomas Assembly Center for its Legends Day, celebrating the 30th-year anniversary of the 1987-88 team.
