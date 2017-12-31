  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cultural District sponsors event

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:56am
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON

Liv Howard, 3, and Reese Hunt, 6, (above) peer through the “cage” of a Ruston police car during Saturday’s Cultural Construction event, while Hagen Hay, 7, and Hunter Reeder, 5, check out a backhoe. Youngsters got to explore a number of pieces of heavy equipment, as well as a fire truck, ambulance, police car and SWAT vehicle during the event sponsored by Ruston’s Cultural District.

