› Home ›
Cultural District sponsors event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:56am
in
Liv Howard, 3, and Reese Hunt, 6, (above) peer through the “cage” of a Ruston police car during Saturday’s Cultural Construction event, while Hagen Hay, 7, and Hunter Reeder, 5, check out a backhoe. Youngsters got to explore a number of pieces of heavy equipment, as well as a fire truck, ambulance, police car and SWAT vehicle during the event sponsored by Ruston’s Cultural District.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos