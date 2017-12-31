  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Students receive free books from Goodwill Lunching

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:55am
in
Derek J. Amaya
pi 1.jpg
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - I.A. Lewis Elementary School sixth graders Demarya Brown, 12, and Alaya Henderson, 11, select three free books donated to the school Friday by Goodwill Lunching, a nonprofit organization serving children and promoting literacy in North Central Louisiana.

All I.A. Lewis Elementary School Students went home with three free new books Friday donated by the Goodwill Lunching.

The donation is part of Goodwill Lunching’s annual book drive for area elementary schools, said Goodwill Lunching member Monique Clement.

Each year the organization hosts Bookfests at all of the parish elementary schools, middle schools and the Boys and Girls Club, Clement said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share