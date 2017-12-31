› Home ›
Students receive free books from Goodwill Lunching
All I.A. Lewis Elementary School Students went home with three free new books Friday donated by the Goodwill Lunching.
The donation is part of Goodwill Lunching’s annual book drive for area elementary schools, said Goodwill Lunching member Monique Clement.
Each year the organization hosts Bookfests at all of the parish elementary schools, middle schools and the Boys and Girls Club, Clement said.
