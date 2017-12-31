  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘I know where you are:’ Stalking serious issue

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:42am
Kate Sartor Hilburn
“I know where you live. I am coming to get you tonight.”

Those words came through the phone. The voice was unrecognizable. I was surprised, then fearful. But then I wrote it off as a random call. Who would want to harm me?

Then I got another call. Then another. What was this?

Every January, D.A.R.T. recognizes Stalking Awareness Month.

We do this because there is a strong relationship between stalking and domestic and dating violence.

