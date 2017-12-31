› Home ›
‘I know where you are:’ Stalking serious issue
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:42am
in
Kate Sartor Hilburn
“I know where you live. I am coming to get you tonight.”
Those words came through the phone. The voice was unrecognizable. I was surprised, then fearful. But then I wrote it off as a random call. Who would want to harm me?
Then I got another call. Then another. What was this?
Every January, D.A.R.T. recognizes Stalking Awareness Month.
We do this because there is a strong relationship between stalking and domestic and dating violence.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos