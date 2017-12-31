  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

CLUB NEWS

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:40am
in

Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Trinity United Methodist Church with eight members and one guest present.

Regent Kay Goss-Knotts opened the meeting and conducted chapter business which included working on the chapter master questionnaire.

Secretary Kara Giddings read the minutes and they were approved.

Registrar Freida Hamilton gave her report.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share