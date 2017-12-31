› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:40am
Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution
Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Trinity United Methodist Church with eight members and one guest present.
Regent Kay Goss-Knotts opened the meeting and conducted chapter business which included working on the chapter master questionnaire.
Secretary Kara Giddings read the minutes and they were approved.
Registrar Freida Hamilton gave her report.
