Universities take right approach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:32am
The ongoing debate on how to fix the state budget continues in Baton Rouge.
Meanwhile, throughout the past decade, two areas continue to experience financial anxiety as a result of budget woes — health care and higher education.
Specifically relating to higher education, all Louisiana colleges and universities have felt a burden of the fiscal woes facing state lawmakers.
Time and time again, higher education institutes have seen their budgets slashed in order to save a state government on its heels.
