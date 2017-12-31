› Home ›
Nature abhors a vacuum and holes in lives
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:31am
Sallie Rose Hollis
When it rains, it pours. Or as we found out recently, when it snows, drifts can pile up.
A couple of weeks ago I was without both a computer and my eye glasses. That meant I could communicate by email and call up websites only on my ancient Iphone 4. And I couldn’t even sign into many sites because my list of passwords was stored in my catatonic laptop.
It felt akin to when our old-fashioned phone would go out in the pre-cell days. Even though I may not have wanted to call anyone before the outage, suddenly when unable to actually perform that feat, I became discombobulated.
