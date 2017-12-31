  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU track and file competes at Samford January Open

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 9:42am
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Grambling State University men’s and women’s track and field teams were in action on Friday and Saturday at the Samford University January Open at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex.

In the women’s track events, Takira Koonce placed sixth in the 60m, with a time of 7.88, and third in the 200m in 25.37. The 4x400m relay team of Marrisa Stove, Daneisha Curry, Breanna Wayne and Koonce finished ninth in 4:12.54.

