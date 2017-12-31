  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters fall at Florida Atlantic

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:31am
Leader Sports Service

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Sasha Cedeno scored 30 points and Danneal Ford added 21 points to lead Florida Atlantic to an 86-72 victory over Louisiana Tech before 804 fans at FAU Arena Saturday night.

Cedeno scored 14 points in the first quarter and 11 more in the second as Florida Atlantic opened up a 21-point lead late in the second quarter before taking an 18-point advantage into the halftime locker room.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

