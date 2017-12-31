› Home ›
Lady Techsters fall at Florida Atlantic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:31am
in
Leader Sports Service
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Sasha Cedeno scored 30 points and Danneal Ford added 21 points to lead Florida Atlantic to an 86-72 victory over Louisiana Tech before 804 fans at FAU Arena Saturday night.
Cedeno scored 14 points in the first quarter and 11 more in the second as Florida Atlantic opened up a 21-point lead late in the second quarter before taking an 18-point advantage into the halftime locker room.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos