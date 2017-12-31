› Home ›
Bulldogs cook up win over Rice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech used a combination of solid defense and the long ball to take over in the second half Saturday to defeat Rice 69-54 in Conference USA action before a crowd of 3,836 at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech hit on 11 treys on the night, with senior Jacobi Boykins tying his season high with six en route to a game-high 21 points.
The Bulldogs trailed by six points at 19-13 with 13:15 left in the first half on an offensive putback by Rice’s Austin Meyer. The Owls (4-16, 1-6 C-USA) hit eight of their first 11 shots to open the game.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos