  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs cook up win over Rice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
012118 Tech Powell Dunk C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech’s Oliver Powell scored two of his three points on this big dunk in early action during the Bulldogs’ home win Saturday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech used a combination of solid defense and the long ball to take over in the second half Saturday to defeat Rice 69-54 in Conference USA action before a crowd of 3,836 at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech hit on 11 treys on the night, with senior Jacobi Boykins tying his season high with six en route to a game-high 21 points.

The Bulldogs trailed by six points at 19-13 with 13:15 left in the first half on an offensive putback by Rice’s Austin Meyer. The Owls (4-16, 1-6 C-USA) hit eight of their first 11 shots to open the game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share