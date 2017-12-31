› Home ›
We won’t soon forget this crazy football season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:26am
O. K. Davis
There’s at least a dozen reasons and a few extra ones for good measure as to why we just can’t let go of the wild, wacky and wholly unpredictable football season.
And that attachment can apply regardless of what level you are talking about: college, NFL and our own Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University.
So let’s get started.
• As much as Saints Nation hates to replay the death knell of that stomach-turning loss to the Vikings, they will surely take one more look to see that it really did happen (it did).
