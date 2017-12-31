  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Panthers remain undefeated in District 1-1A

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 11:45pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Lincoln Preparatory School Lady Panther Aujaney Simmons (1) grabs air to take a shot Thursday night against Arcadia.

GRAMBLING — The Lady Panthers remained undefeated in district play Thursday night as Lincoln Preparatory School took a 35-28 home win over Arcadia.

Lincoln Prep is now 10-6 overall and 6-0 in District 1-1A.

Jesse Anderson led the Lady Panthers with 10 points while Justice Cage and Auniyah Rhone added seven points each while Rhone also tallied three steals.

Choudrant 48, Simsboro 28

SIMSBORO — Olivia Hennen poured in 27 points Friday night to lead Choudrant High School to a 48-28 District 2-B road win at Simsboro.

