Simsboro dominates in win over Choudrant

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 11:43pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Isaiah Gray (23) led Lincoln Prep with 25 points Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers fell 74-70 to Arcadia.

SIMSBORO — Kalep Crane led the way with 19 points Friday night as Simsboro stormed past Choudrant 85-29.

The win moved the Tigers to 26-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-B while Choudrant fell to 6-17 and 0-2.

Jakemin Abney and Gianni Nelson added 17 points each for the Tigers, who have gone 4-0 in January.

Arcadia 74,
Lincoln Prep 70

GRAMBLING — A 25-point performance from Isaiah Gray wasn’t enough Thursday night as Lincoln Preparatory School in a tough District 1-1A home contest against Arcadia.
The win moved the Panthers to 8-10 overall and 4-2 in district action.

