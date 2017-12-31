› Home ›
Simsboro dominates in win over Choudrant
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 11:43pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
SIMSBORO — Kalep Crane led the way with 19 points Friday night as Simsboro stormed past Choudrant 85-29.
The win moved the Tigers to 26-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-B while Choudrant fell to 6-17 and 0-2.
Jakemin Abney and Gianni Nelson added 17 points each for the Tigers, who have gone 4-0 in January.
Arcadia 74,
Lincoln Prep 70
GRAMBLING — A 25-point performance from Isaiah Gray wasn’t enough Thursday night as Lincoln Preparatory School in a tough District 1-1A home contest against Arcadia.
The win moved the Panthers to 8-10 overall and 4-2 in district action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos