Local colleges brace for budget cuts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 10:22pm
Leaders finding ways to continue improving
Derek J. Amaya
As the Louisiana Board of Regents continues to grapple with the state Legislature on decades-long budget cuts, local higher education leaders have adapted by finding new ways of staying competitive in the 21st century education market, further evolve as institutions and create new partnerships.
Commissioner of Higher Education Joseph Rallo said higher education continues to face record-breaking drastic budget cuts to as the state continues to fix a $1 billion budget gap.
