Hawaii missile false alarm sparks conversation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 9:10pm
Joe Bleich
“This is not a drill.”
Those famous words were sent during the Japanese attack on Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Unfortunately, these words were recently erroneously repeated at Pearl Harbor, and to 1.5 million people.
I had not planned to write about Pearl Harbor today. I would have done so later. But because of last Saturday mistake, with fear quite real, the thoughts are timely. There was “a drill” lasting more than 30 minutes; petrified citizens thought they were being attacked.
Last week my family, as wedding guests and tourists, had the opportunity to visit Hawaii.
