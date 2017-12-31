› Home ›
Nothing will be accomplished without compromise
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 9:08pm
T. Scott Boatright
Compromise.
It seems to a be a lost art for both Louisiana and national politicians in this day and age, as evidenced by news coming out concerning deadlines coming and going with no compromises made on either level on Friday.
Latest Videos