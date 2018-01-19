› Home ›
Miss Grambling State University participates in Washington Post article
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 11:19am
Derek J. Amaya
“Being an American means to be free.”
That was the message from Miss Grambling State 2017 Jimmitriv “Jimmi” Roberson, 21, during an interview with The Washington Post in early October for an article titled “What Unites Us?” that was published online Thursday.
“The common value that we all have is freedom, ultimately,” said Roberson to The Washington Post. “Because with religious values, they’re not all the same. Love and hate, division. We don’t all believe in the same thing. We have our right to do whatever we want to do in the NFL, with kneeling and everything.”
