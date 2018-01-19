  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Walpole receives Robert E. Russ Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 11:17am
Heather Small Hawley
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - Coach Wilbert Ellis, right, congratulates J.N. Walpole, left, this year’s Robert E. Russ Award winner after the conclusion of the 98th Annual Chamber Awards Banquet at the Ruston Civic Center Thursday evening. More than 200 people attended the event meant to honor citizens for their service and dedication to the community.

More than 200 people showed up to applaud this year’s nominees during the 98th Annual Chamber Awards Banquet at the Ruston Civic Center Thursday evening.

Doug Postel, emcee for the event, welcomed everyone to the event.

“We will recognize area businesses and business leaders for being great community partners,” he said. “As for the Chamber of Commerce, we are very proud of our accomplishments this past year and we look forward to the outstanding opportunities for our community and parish that 2018 will bring.”

