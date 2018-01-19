› Home ›
‘Living Dead in Denmark’ to take the stage Jan. 30
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 11:10am
in
Justine Jones
Dare to become a hero in a Shakespearean world where the dead rise.
The Louisiana Tech University Department of Theatre is proud to present “Living Dead in Denmark,” written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Mark D. Guinn.
Nguyen also wrote last year’s crowd-favorite, “She Kills Monsters,” the 1990s’ Dungeons and Dragons action-adventure.
People loved it so much, they came back to see it again.
