› Home ›
Chamber thanks locals for 98 years dedication
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 10:58am
in
Heather Small Hawley
With roots stretching back to 1919, the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has served the needs of the business community, and in turn the community at large, in a variety of capacities.
One of those capacities is hosting the annual Chamber Awards Banquet thet lets the community know the importance of the hard work and dedication of their friends and neighbors.
With each face name called forward, cheers were heard throughout the Ruston Civic Center Thursday night.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos