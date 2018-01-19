› Home ›
Avoid shutting government down
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 10:57am
The federal government has unabashedly looked polarized for the past several election cycles.
There’s no further proof of this division than what the federal government currently faces today — a potential partial government shutdown.
Come midnight, the United States government could possibly partially shutdown for the first time since 2013 unless the Republican dominated Congress passes a new spending agreement that would need to be signed by Republican President Donald Trump.
