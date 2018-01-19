  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Young Dunkin’ Dogs lead Tech past N. Texas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 10:56am
Leader Sports Service
011918 Tech Archibald C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech freshman Amorie Archibald (3) totaled 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in Thursday night’s wn over North Texas.

Louisiana Tech had lost its last five games by four points or less coming into Thursday night.
The Bulldogs, in particular the freshman duo of Anthony Duruji and Amorie Archibald, did not let that happen again.

The tandem combined to score 46 points, including two free throws with 0.9 seconds left from the forward Duruji, to come away with a 66-65 victory over North Texas in front of a season-high 4,236 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

