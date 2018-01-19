› Home ›
Young Dunkin' Dogs lead Tech past N. Texas
2018-01-19
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech had lost its last five games by four points or less coming into Thursday night.
The Bulldogs, in particular the freshman duo of Anthony Duruji and Amorie Archibald, did not let that happen again.
The tandem combined to score 46 points, including two free throws with 0.9 seconds left from the forward Duruji, to come away with a 66-65 victory over North Texas in front of a season-high 4,236 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
