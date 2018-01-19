› Home ›
Lady Techsters tumble at Florida International
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 10:54am
in
Leader Sports Service
MIAMI, Fla. — Alexus Malone scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds but Louisiana Tech ran out of gas down the stretch, dropping a 57-54 decision to Florida International Thursday early afternoon at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.
Tech (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA) took as much as an 11-point lead in the third quarter and led 52-48 with 3:24 to play in the game before FIU ended the game on a 9-2 run to pull out the victory.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos