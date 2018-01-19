› Home ›
Tech softball picked to repeat as C-USA champs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/19/2018 - 10:53am
Louisiana Tech softball set all sorts of program firsts as a team and as individual players last year and three weeks before the 2018 season opens, the Lady Techsters have set another one.
For the first time in program history, Louisiana Tech is the preseason favorite to win the Conference USA regular season title according to the 12 league coaches.
Head coach Mark Montgomery and Co. were selected first out of 12 teams by a vote of the Conference USA coaches, edging Florida International for No. 1 on the league’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday.
