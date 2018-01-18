› Home ›
Bulldog project postponed to September
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:08am
in
Leader News Service
The Ruston Cultural District Board of Directors recently stated that the “Bulldog Project,” which was originally set to be released in early 2018, has been postponed.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances the unveiling of the project will now be in September 2018,” said Ruston Main Street Director Haley Perot.
“The statues were specifically selected to be a bulldog to show the unity of the city and university in Ruston — home of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
