  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldog project postponed to September

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:08am
in
Leader News Service

The Ruston Cultural District Board of Directors recently stated that the “Bulldog Project,” which was originally set to be released in early 2018, has been postponed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the unveiling of the project will now be in September 2018,” said Ruston Main Street Director Haley Perot.

“The statues were specifically selected to be a bulldog to show the unity of the city and university in Ruston — home of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share