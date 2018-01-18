› Home ›
Cultural Construction: Fundraiser to bring machines to Civic Center
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:06am
Heather Small Hawley
The Ruston Cultural District is bringing Cultural Construction to the Ruston Civic Center area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Haley Perot, Cultural District board president, said the event is meant as a fundraiser for the district.
“The Cultural District wanted to do some fundraising for future cultural events,”
she said.
“Surrounding cities have been doing this for a few years. They bring these different machines out and it is easy to let children explore these machines they wouldn’t get to get a close look at otherwise,” she said.
