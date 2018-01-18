› Home ›
Shooting suspect in custody
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:03am
in
Leader Staff Report
A Mesquite, Texas, man charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a November 2017 shooting in Ruston is now in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
Brian L. Milsap, 22, of 2423 Trenton Drive in Mesquite, was arrested by Ruston police Tuesday on the attempted murder charge and for possession of marijuana.
Milsap reportedly shot and wounded another man on Nov. 27 in the Clinton Circle area. Though detectives were quickly able to identify Milsap as the alleged suspect and made several attempts to locate him at the time, they could not.
