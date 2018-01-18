› Home ›
Bring back the fish in the fountain in Railroad Park
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 10:52am
in
Derek J. Amaya
As my Baby Boomer coworker alluded to in her column Wednesday, hearing stories of youngsters growing up in Ruston during the late 50s into the 60s does hit the funny bone deeply.
Tales of window shopping, visiting the old Ruston Airport to watch the beacon flash red and green, and yes, even watch the goldfish swimming around in the fountain at Railroad Park just tickles us.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos