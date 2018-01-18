  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bring back the fish in the fountain in Railroad Park

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 10:52am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Amaya, Derek.jpg

As my Baby Boomer coworker alluded to in her column Wednesday, hearing stories of youngsters growing up in Ruston during the late 50s into the 60s does hit the funny bone deeply.

Tales of window shopping, visiting the old Ruston Airport to watch the beacon flash red and green, and yes, even watch the goldfish swimming around in the fountain at Railroad Park just tickles us.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share