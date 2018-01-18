› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to host North Texas tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 10:49am
in
Leader Sports Service
RUSTON — After spending the last month playing seven out of nine games on the road, Louisiana Tech will have seven of its next nine games inside the Thomas Assembly Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday vs. North Texas.
The matchup can be seen online at WatchStadium.com as well as select TV stations, including KPXJ-CW (Shreveport). Ron Thulin and Tim Scarborough will be calling the action.
