Grambling great Lane Howell dies at 76
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 10:45am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University is in mourning today following news of the death of G-Men gridiron great A. Lane Howell at the age of 76.
Howell was reportedly found dead in his Monroe home on Tuesday.
After a standout career as a GSU offensive lineman, Howell was drafted into the NFL by the New York Giants in 1963 and was later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
He played in the NFL for seven years in 91 games and started in 21 of the 91 games.
