Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:27pm
Jerrilene Washington
Although schizophrenia is often feared and misunderstood, it is a treatable medical condition.
Schizophrenia is a mental illness that affects 2.4 million American adults over the age of 18. It affects men and women with equal frequency.
People living with schizophrenia have talents, goals, and feelings just like anyone else. But, if left untreated, their illness can have a profoundly negative effect on their lives, their families, and their communities.
