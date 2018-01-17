  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters tennis duo takes title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:22pm
in
Leader Sports Service

TROY, Alabama — The doubles duo of Sonia Chen and Karla De La Luz Montalvo picked up where they left off from the fall by claiming the Flight 1 championship on Monday as the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team got its spring season started at the Spring Kickoff Invite at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.

The three-day event was originally scheduled to take place in Pensacola, Florida, but was moved to Troy, Alabama, facing the host school Troy Trojans as well as Murray State and Central Arkansas.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share