› Home ›
Techsters tennis duo takes title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:22pm
in
Leader Sports Service
TROY, Alabama — The doubles duo of Sonia Chen and Karla De La Luz Montalvo picked up where they left off from the fall by claiming the Flight 1 championship on Monday as the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team got its spring season started at the Spring Kickoff Invite at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.
The three-day event was originally scheduled to take place in Pensacola, Florida, but was moved to Troy, Alabama, facing the host school Troy Trojans as well as Murray State and Central Arkansas.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos