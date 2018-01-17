› Home ›
Tech bowler earns Junior Team USA spot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:18pm
in
Leader Sports Service
LAS VEGAS – Louisiana Tech freshman bowler Kaitlyn Eder continued to add to her impressive rookie resume, as she earned an automatic spot on Junior Team USA 2018, after her stellar performance at the recent 2018 United States Bowling CongressTeam USA Trials.
Eder was one of just four players to earn automatic spots on the national junior squad and finished her qualifying rounds with 142 points— 11th-best among the 125 amateurs competing throughout the weekend.
