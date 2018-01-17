› Home ›
GSU’s Thomas tabbed SWAC Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:14pm
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior guard Shirmane Thomas was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Thomas averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in wins over Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern. The Homer, La. native scored 20 of his career-high 27 points in the first half as Grambling State defeated Texas Southern for the first time in over 10 years on Monday night.
