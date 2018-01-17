› Home ›
Progress, yes, but how about goldfish?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:12pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
My Millennial coworkers love to hear stories about how we passed the time on Friday nights in downtown Ruston when I was kid.
They giggle — sometimes uncontrollably — when I tell them about watching the big goldfish swim around in the fountain in Railroad Park, window shopping at Lewis & Company on Park Avenue and my father driving us to the old Ruston Airport so I could watch the beacon flash red and green.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos