The storm isn’t over just yet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 12:05pm
Weather forecasting can be a precarious business. Sometimes, even with all the best technology and meteorological data, the forecast just doesn’t work out right.
Other times, it’s spot on. Like the winter storm that turned Monday’s 60-degree near springtime weather into a winter wonderland of snow and a bit of frozen precipitation by daylight Tuesday.
“It showed up just like they said it would,” said Kip Franklin’s Lincoln Parish’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
