Deep freeze continues

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 11:53am
in
City, parish officials say area weathered storm well
Nancy Bergeron
011718 TechSnow1.jpg
Submitted photo by DONNY CROWE - The Louisiana Tech campus was coated in snow Tuesday as students and faculty enjoyed a day off from classes.

Lincoln Parish will remain cold and frozen at least another day, but city and parish officials say things are looking up.

“Tomorrow we should get back above freezing and start thawing out,” Kip Franklin, parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said this morning.

Classes will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Ruston campus of Delta Community College. Spokespeople for Lincoln Parish public schools, Cedar Creek School and Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities said they would wait until later in the day to the make their decisions.

