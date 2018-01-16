› Home ›
Snow makes tough sledding for parish
Slush expected to refreeze tonight, worsening travel
Nancy Bergeron
Travel in Lincoln Parish came to a near grinding halt today after the first winter storm of 2018 spread a wintery mix, following by an inch or more of snow across the area.
Parish public and private schools, along with Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and the Ruston campus of Delta Community College were also closed today and will be closed again Wednesday.
The parish is under a hard freeze warning from 8 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
