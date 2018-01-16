  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Snow makes tough sledding for parish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 2:15pm
in
Slush expected to refreeze tonight, worsening travel
Nancy Bergeron
News 2.jpg
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON and HEATHER WALKER - Top: Young people took advantage of the snowy weather to try their hand at impromptu air mattress sledding near the Louisiana Tech Softball Complex this morning. Above left: Hazardous road conditions sent many vehicles sliding off area roads this morning. Above middle: The Bonner Street Bridge was closed early this morning and is expected to remain closed until Wednesday afternoon at least. Above right: The icy weather caused a standstill for truckers traveling west along Interstate 20 this morning.

Travel in Lincoln Parish came to a near grinding halt today after the first winter storm of 2018 spread a wintery mix, following by an inch or more of snow across the area.

Parish public and private schools, along with Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and the Ruston campus of Delta Community College were also closed today and will be closed again Wednesday.

The parish is under a hard freeze warning from 8 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share