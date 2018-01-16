  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ruston pastor: Keep King’s dream alive

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 1:59pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
News 1.jpg
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - The Grambling chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity lead the march to the Grambling State University Black and Gold Room in honor of the late Civil Rights leader Martjn Luther King Jr. Monday. Following the march, a presentation on keeping King’s dream alive was held in the Black and Gold room with guest speaker Pastor Maurice White of Zion Traveler Baptist Church in Ruston.

GRAMBLING — Keep the late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive by “stop lying to ourselves, learn to practice what you preach and learn on how to depend on the power of God.”

That was the message from Maurice White, pastor of Zion Traveler Baptist Church of Ruston, Monday to a crowd of more than 300 people on Grambling State University’s campus.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share