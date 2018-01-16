› Home ›
Ruston pastor: Keep King’s dream alive
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 1:59pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
GRAMBLING — Keep the late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive by “stop lying to ourselves, learn to practice what you preach and learn on how to depend on the power of God.”
That was the message from Maurice White, pastor of Zion Traveler Baptist Church of Ruston, Monday to a crowd of more than 300 people on Grambling State University’s campus.
