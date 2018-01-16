  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Local group spreads holiday spirit

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 11:47am
Submitted photo

Evening Star Chapter No. 93, Order of Eastern Star in Grambling shared the holiday spirit with residents at Alpine Rehabilitation Center, Princeton Place and Ruston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Sharing with the residents were Vanessa Brown and Angelite Caldwell. The residents were very appreciative of the chapter sharing their time with them, participants said.

