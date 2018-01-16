› Home ›
Tech’s Haskins earns spot in Rural Health Fellows program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 11:30am
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University associate professor and registered nurse Tara Haskins, one of only 17 professionals selected nationwide by the National Rural Health Association for its 2018 Rural Health Fellows program, grew up watching her grandmother serve as a nurse in the small family clinic that tried to meet the health needs of everyone in her home parish of Bienville.
