  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech’s Haskins earns spot in Rural Health Fellows program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 11:30am
in
Leader News Service
Life 1.jpg
Submitted photo - Tara Haskins received the Outstanding Advisor of the Year Award at the 2016 Louisiana Tech spring commencement.

Louisiana Tech University associate professor and registered nurse Tara Haskins, one of only 17 professionals selected nationwide by the National Rural Health Association for its 2018 Rural Health Fellows program, grew up watching her grandmother serve as a nurse in the small family clinic that tried to meet the health needs of everyone in her home parish of Bienville.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share