Two Tigers named All-Americans

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:50am
Leader file photos

Grambling State University senior offensive lineman Trenton Scott and junior linebacker De’Arius Christmas were named on Monday to the SBN Black College All-American Team, announced by the Power News Radio Network. Scott (No. 5 above), an AFCA FCS Coaches’ All-American Second Team selection, an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference First-Team selection and a BOXTOROW All-American, finished with a 90-percent grade this season. He has 39 pancakes with 32 downs and didn’t allow a sack all season. In fact, Scott only allowed just three sacks over his collegiate career. Christmas (No.

