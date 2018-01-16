  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU women fall to Texas Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:47am
in
Leader Sports Service
sport 1.jpg
Photo courtesy GSUTigers.com - Junior guard Jazmin Boyd (13) led Grambling State with 13 points in a 73-63 win home loss to Texas Southern Monday night at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

GRAMBLING — Jazmin Boyd led three players into double figures with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team dropped a 73-63 decision to Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Texas Southern (8-8 overall, 3-2 in SWAC) took advantage of Grambling State’s (7-10, 4-2) 35.7 percent (5-of-14) shooting in the fourth quarter to take home the win.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share