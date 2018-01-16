› Home ›
GSU women fall to Texas Southern
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:47am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Jazmin Boyd led three players into double figures with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team dropped a 73-63 decision to Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Texas Southern (8-8 overall, 3-2 in SWAC) took advantage of Grambling State’s (7-10, 4-2) 35.7 percent (5-of-14) shooting in the fourth quarter to take home the win.
