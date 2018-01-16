› Home ›
Tech sets pair of school records at Texas A&M Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:35am
Leader Sports Service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Louisiana Tech Track and Field enjoyed a record-setting day on Friday afternoon inside the Gilliam Indoor Track facility as the Lady Techsters set a pair of school records at the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational in College Station.
Louisiana Tech notched a total of 18 top five finishes combined on the day in field and running events, but two events on the women’s side highlighted the day for head coach Gary Stanley and company.
