› Home ›
Saints, Steelers staff to coach Pro Bowl teams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:18am
in
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been selected to work the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28.
Mike Tomlin and his coaches, who lost Sunday to Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs, will handle the AFC squad. Sean Payton and his coaches, who fell to Minnesota on Sunday, will guide the NFC.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos