NBA investigating Rockets-Clipper incident
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 10:16am
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA is planning to speak with players from both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers to determine the specifics of late-game and postgame events involving the teams.
NBA spokesman Tim Frank said this morning that the league would look into the matter. Tempers boiled over Monday night late in the Clippers’ 113-102 victory, to the point where several security guards were needed outside the Houston locker room postgame.
