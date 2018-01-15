› Home ›
It is now time to take a stand in the gap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:41am
Randy Rogers
I’m not sure when all this gap business started — under what White House administration — that is. I was in the cradle with Eisenhower was in office and age 4 when John F. Kennedy was sworn in as youngest, most stylish, most articulate and handsome president. His inauguration speech caused thousands of young people to begin work for voting rights, civil rights, fair housing, and in the Peace Corps, and other things that we Americans were challenged to do for our country. Young people felt empowered and encouraged to make a difference.
