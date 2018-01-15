  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

It is now time to take a stand in the gap

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:41am
in
Randy Rogers
Randy 2018 2018.jpg

I’m not sure when all this gap business started — under what White House administration — that is. I was in the cradle with Eisenhower was in office and age 4 when John F. Kennedy was sworn in as youngest, most stylish, most articulate and handsome president. His inauguration speech caused thousands of young people to begin work for voting rights, civil rights, fair housing, and in the Peace Corps, and other things that we Americans were challenged to do for our country. Young people felt empowered and encouraged to make a difference.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share