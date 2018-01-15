› Home ›
Celebrating a dream
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:40am
Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was simple.
King dreamt that we could live in a nation where citizens were judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
He dreamt that one day his four children could walk hand-in-hand with children of all colors and backgrounds.
He dreamt that we could live in a world where love defeated fear and we all could love one another equally.
Since the Civil Rights movement, this nation has made many strides to becoming what King envisioned.
